The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather in general for today. Winds will be moderate, freshening at times, especially over the sea.

Relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning over some coastal and inland areas with a chance of fog and mist formation, the NCM said.

There will be a northwesterly wind with a speed of 15 to 30 km/hr in general and may reach 35 km/hr at times over the sea.