The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman of strong north-westerly winds which will continue to affect the sea.

In a statement, the centre said that wave height is expected to be between 7-9 feet in the Arabian Gulf and peaking up to 11 feet and in Gulf of Oman, the wave will be between 4-7 feet until 08:00 am Thursday morning.