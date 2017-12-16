NCM issues weather warning for seafarers

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a warning, calling on individuals to take precaution while riding the sea until 10:00 am on Sunday, 17th December.

According to a statement by the centre, towering clouds formation associated with rainfall, fresh wind and rough sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will occur during this period. Reported wind speeds in the Arabian Gulf are at 35 – 45 km/hr, reaching 45 – 55 km/hr in case of cloud activity.

Wave heights range from four to six feet, reaching six to nine feet in case of cloud activity, the National Centre of Meteorology added.

