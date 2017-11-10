NCM warns of low visibility due to fog

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to be cautious due to the formation of fog in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Friday, the centre said that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Clouds amount will increase at times over the islands and some northern areas, with light to moderate winds in general.

"The relative humidity is likely to increase during night and tomorrow early morning, with a probability of fog/mist formation over some internal areas. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea," the statement added.

The NCM also said that on Saturday the weather will partly cloudy in general, amount of clouds will increase at times over the islands and some eastern and northern areas, may some become towering clouds. It added that winds will be slight to moderate in general, freshening by night over the Arabian Gulf.

"The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning times over some internal areas. Sea will be moderate, becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea."

The statement added that on Sunday the weather will partly cloudy in general, noting that the amount of clouds will increase at times over the islands and some

eastern and northern areas. Moderate to fresh winds, becoming strong by night, especially over the Arabian Gulf, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas.

The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning times over some internal areas. Sea will be rough to very rough by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough by night in Oman sea.