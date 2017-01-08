NCMS forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCMS, has urged motorists to be cautious on roads due to fog in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the NCMS said that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general with light to moderate winds. The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning over internal and coastal areas with the probability of fog or mist formation, especially over some internal areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and sea of Oman.

The statement added that on Monday and Tuesday, the conditions are likely to be the same.