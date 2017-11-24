NCMS warns of dust, poor visibility

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to be cautious, reduce speed and leave enough distance between vehicles due to a dust storm caused by winds in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Friday, the centre said that the weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general and hazy at times. The amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall especially over coasts, islands and northern areas.

It added that temperatures tend to drop, with moderate to fresh winds in general and strong at times over the sea, causing rising dust at times especially over the exposed areas. Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

The NCM also said that on Saturday and Sunday, the weather is likely to remain similar, noting the chance of fog and mist formation on Sunday.