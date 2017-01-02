NCMS warns of low visibility due to fog

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCMS, has urged motorists to be cautious on roads due to low horizontal visibility caused by fog in various coastal and inland areas of the country.

In a statement on Monday, the NMCS said that the weather today will be partly cloudy over some areas, especially after fog dissipates during the morning, with light to moderate winds in general.

The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and tomorrow early morning over most coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog/mist formation, especially towards the north. Sea will be slight to moderate in Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The statement added that on Tuesday and Wednesday, the conditions are likely to be the same.