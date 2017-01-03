New civil defence checkpoint opens in Al Fujairah

The Civil Defence Department in Fujairah has opened a new checkpoint in the industrial police station, which is equipped with the most advanced fire fighting units and quick response vehicles, equipment and trained personnel.

Among those who attended the opening ceremony at the industrial police station were Colonel Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the Police Stations department, Colonel Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Civil Defence Department of Fujairah, and several other officers.

Colonel Al Tunaiji reiterated the keenness of the civil defence department to provide the best services to the members of community in the emirate.

He said the new checkpoint will enable fire fighters to quickly access any location in the rugged mountainous areas which were earlier hard to reach.

Colonel Al Yamahi said the checkpoint in the vicinity of the hilly area would help protect the lives of local residents.