New world record for Dubai; dig into the largest tin of caviar

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah joined forces with AmStur Caviar, the Americna supplier of caviar, to set the Guinness World Records title for the largest tin of caviar ever created.

Hoda Khachab the official adjudicator from Guinness World Records confirmed that the guidelines were all adhered to and all requirements were met, setting the new title.

The record took place on December 28.

The monumental tin, named “The Mashenomak” in honour of the “Great White Sturgeon” of Native American legend, was custom-made by AmStur for the occasion.

It contained 17kg of deliciously flavourful, deep-grey Empress caviar, the world’s only fully certified organic caviar from native-raised sturgeon, which has been called “an organic culinary masterpiece.”

Lucky guests had the opportunity to partake in the world’s largest serving of caviar using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, produced to commemorate the occasion.

As part of the record-guidelines, the entire portion of caviar had to be completely consumed, allowing guests to enjoy the luxurious tastes of the caviar.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with AmStur Caviar and delighted to share this incredible record breaking experience with our most valuable and loyal guests...,” commented Doris Greif, Senior Vice President Operations – MEASA Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

“We were very proud to partner with the prestigious Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in this unique undertaking, and extremely excited to introduce our world-class caviar to the guests,” says AmStur Caviar Partner Nicholas Narsavidze.