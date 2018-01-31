Over 100 million passengers use taxis in Abu Dhabi in 2017

Up to 111 million passengers used taxi services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2017, according to statistics released the Integrated Transport Center (ITC) at the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi.

Figures showed that taxis carried 25 million riders (268,000 daily) by the end of fourth quarter 2017.

Mohammed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of ITC, said training programmes and traffic safety campaigns implemented by the ITC along with its strategic partners had resulted in reduction of road accidents by taxis.

''Improvement rate in this regard reached 18 percent,'' he noted.