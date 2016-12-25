Over 36,000 traffic violations registered by smartphone app in Dubai

By
  • Wam
Published

As many as 36,466 road violations were registered by Dubai Police smart phone application in the first 11 months of the year, official figures showed.

Brigadier Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said smart phone application provides members of the public with a platform to report offences committed by motorists.

Users can take pictures and upload videos, and send them to the police, he explained.

Meanwhile, over 42,500 other violations were still recorded in the traditional manner, namely radars or by police patrols.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon