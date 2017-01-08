Over 42,000 families in Sharjah to receive free libraries

Over 42,000 families will receive free home libraries, in a bid to encourage reading in Sharjah.

Knowledge without Borders, KwB, a Sharjah-based cultural programme, recently announced that more than 95 per cent of Emirati families in Sharjah have received free home libraries as part of their ‘Home Library’ project, which aims to provide 42,366 home libraries to Emirati families living throughout Sharjah.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of KwB, said home libraries were distributed to Emiratis who visited the Suburb Councils in Al Khalidiya, Moghaider, Wasit and Muwaileh in Sharjah.

He noted that, by the end of last week, there were less than 5 per cent of the targeted families in the Emirate of Sharjah who had not picked up books. Each library includes 50 carefully selected books for each family.

Al Kous urged those remaining families to approach one of the four Suburb Councils to receive their personal libraries. He stressed that most families who had not received their libraries are either abroad or living in remote areas that are farther from Sharjah, or bound by personal matters and family engagements. He pointed out that the remaining households can approach the Suburb Councils during working hours to take home their personal libraries.

He highlighted the importance of prompt action and receiving the books without delay, as that would accelerate the process of acquiring knowledge and nurturing minds with new literary genres, which has been the prime focus of this initiative.

The library collection includes titles authored by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, as well as books that promote children's understanding of literature, science, culture, philosophy, politics, technology, history, archaeology, nutrition, cooking, education, poetry and other fields.