Partnership between community, government the foundation of enhancing government services: Hamdan bin Mohammed

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, stated that of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the partnership between the community and the government is the foundation of enhancing government services while customer satisfaction and happiness are the main indicators of measuring the quality and advancement of government work.

He made this statement during the "Hamdan Summit," organised by "Dubai' The Model Centre," part of the Dubai Executive Council’s General Secretariat, which witnessed the announcement of the victory of "Montaji" (My Product), an initiative of the Dubai Municipality, in winning the "Hamdan bin Mohammed Flag" 2017, which is awarded to the best government initiative from eight government authorities nominated through the "Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme."

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the customers for voting for the best initiative while noting that customer satisfaction is the main measure of its success.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Information, and several general managers and officials of government authorities in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan handed the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme flag to Hussain Lootah, Director-General of the Dubai Municipality, and congratulated the municipality’s working team for winning in 2017, based on the public’s votes and a complete and in-depth evaluation process, which took place over several stages.

"Government authorities in Dubai have established a new era of leadership in customer service that relies on several major performance indicators, most notably involving customers in developing, evaluating and measuring the effectiveness of services and initiatives, which is the compass that directs the government’s action towards achieving the best results from its initiatives and spreading them to the widest possible range."

During the summit, Sheikh Hamdan also announced a new initiative, "The Youth Builders of the City." It will involve the important category of youth students of universities, schools, and different educational institutions on the level of the emirate in designing the government services they use, developing the current services, and widening the scope for those benefiting from it.

They will also evaluate the current service channels, work on developing them, and come up with recommendations and suggestions to expand the initiatives and services offered by the different government authorities and institutions from an integrative perspective, which includes all the categories of the community.

"The Dubai Government, with its various authorities and institutions, walks with steady steps towards new horizons of employing innovation, to make its customers happy and adopt their opinions and suggestions as a roadmap to position Dubai at the forefront of international cities, in terms of leading government services while realising the vision and strategies that will raise the level of its institutional work, and formulating the necessary policies to achieve the highest degrees of excellence in serving the public," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the participating government authorities for their tireless efforts to serve individuals and the community, and their positive interaction with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme and its goals. He also called on all authorities and institutions to double their efforts, sharpen their determination, maintain accuracy and efficiency in their performance, widen their scope for development and creativity, and further unite the government’s efforts to advance the country’s development.