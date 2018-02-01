Princess Reema Al Saud leads formidable force of Saudi athletes at AWST

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Vice-President of Women’s Affairs at the General Sports Authority and President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, is leading a high-profile and highly competitive Saudi delegation to participate in the fourth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2018), taking place from February 2nd to 12th.

Themed ‘The World is Your Court - Be a Winner,’ the 11-day event is organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Committee for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SWSF.

The attendance of Princess Reema Al Saud in the Arab world’s largest all-women sporting event will strengthen the Kingdom's role in advancing sports and promoting awareness about the importance of international competition in Saudi Arabia in particular, and other Arab countries in general.

Princess Reema Al Saud said: "Saudi women have always played a crucial part in the kingdom’s social and economic life as a driving force behind growth in all domains and are now an integral part of the Kingdom’s sporting world as well.

As President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, Princess Reema Al Saud is the first woman to head a Saudi multi-sports federation. On a personal and vocational level, Princess Reema is dedicated to organising both recreational and highly-competitive community-related events that appeal to all members of society.