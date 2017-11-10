Rain prayers held at UAE mosques and mussalahs

Prayers for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, were held on Friday morning at mosques, mussalahs and prayers sites across the nation.

The prayers were held in response to the call from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Muslims in the UAE to gather to perform prayers in keeping with the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed, PBUH, to pray for the land to be blessed with rain.

Dr. Mohammed Mattar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, led the rain prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The Imam called on the worshippers to pray for forgiveness and to ask Almighty Allah to bless the country with rain to irrigate the land and fill people with joy. He also wished the UAE President well.