Rains affect Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Kalbaa

Rains struck the Emirate of Fujairah and its East Coast cities, from Kalbaa and Fujairah City passing through Khorfakkan and Deeba, averaging between moderate and heavy levels of rainfall, accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The heavy rain was centred in areas within Fujairah City and neighbouring mountain villages on Sheikh Khalifa Road, Masafi, Al Bathnah and Dafta, which led to rushing water in the valleys and plateaus, as well as low temperatures, while the sky remains overcast.

Khorfakkan City also witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to rushing water on mountain plateaus and valleys, and flooding on roads and low-lying areas. The Fujairah Police and Civil Defence are managing the traffic and pumping out accumulated water.

In Kalbaa, the rainfall averaged between moderate and heavy and included hail showers and local flooding in the valleys.

The Fujairah Police called on the public to be cautious while driving, as a result of heavy rains and poor visibility, while advising them to stay away from flooded areas in the regions near the area's mountains and valleys.

The weather, with moderate to heavy rainfall, is expected to continue until Monday.