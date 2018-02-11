RAK Ruler opens first Seaside Startup Summit

By
  • WAM
Published

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, opened on Friday the first Seaside Startup Summit at Al-Marjan Island.

The first Seaside Startup Summit outside of Armenia is organized by Startup Armenia Foundation together with the RAK Incubation and Accelerator based on the memorandum of understanding signed in the October of 2017.

The Summit, which runs until 12th of February, attracted 500 participants including 300 startup owners and 50 investors.

The tent camp business forum is where the startups will attend workshops, meet investors and take part in startup battles.

