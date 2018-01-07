RTA endorses 20 initiatives marking Year of Zayed

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has endorsed the launch of 20 initiatives by the RTA to mark the Year of Zayed.

The move is in response to directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed, and considering it a national event for the UAE.

"The Year of Zayed is a huge step towards introducing the next generations to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in shaping and enriching our beloved nation. It offers us lessons and conclusions to continue building our growing nation under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates," said Al Tayer.

"In the context of the noble values of the UAE community elevating social responsibility, solidarity and cooperation between community members and organizations, and in keeping with RTA’s social responsibility to the nation and the community, RTA has endorsed 20 initiatives marking the Year of Zayed," continued Al Tayer.

The initiatives implemented externally include holding a mobile exhibition in RTA’s premises to spotlight the key events and achievements of Sheikh Zayed and dedicating the proceeds of the distinctive number plate Z 1971 to RTA Foundation.

The initiatives also include supporting the improvement of the infrastructure of developing countries (in the form of engineering consultancies, maintenance works) in collaboration with the International Humanitarian City, and broadening the scope of the Tamkeen initiative of RTA Foundation to include other Emirates. They also include upgrading the Meals-on-Wheels initiative to benefit from it in other events (Eids, Back to School), making a special edition of NOL Card, and decorating Customer Service Centers with portraits and axioms of Sheikh Zayed. Initiatives also include reviving school notebooks bearing Sheikh Zayed images and distributing them to schools in support of education.

The internal initiatives of the Year of Zayed include broadcasting key achievements and axioms of Sheikh Zayed to RTA employees through social media channels, launching internal monthly competitions for employees, and holding an internal exhibition within the RTA to showcase Sheikh Zayed achievements during National Day celebrations.

They also include organising visits for employees to museums and historical areas to introduce them to the history of the UAE and dedicating a day for RTA leaders to practice hobbies and practices cherished by Sheikh Zayed such as agriculture and horse riding among others. Activities include dedicating monthly pages in RTA’s Al Masar magazine, publishing special publications about Sheikh Zayed for distribution with Salama Magazine to children and students, and distributing the logo of the Year of Zayed to RTA’s employees, Al Tayer added.