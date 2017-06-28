RTA lifts 2.89m riders during Eid Al Fitr holiday

The Roads and Transport Authority revealed the total ridership of public transport means in Dubai during Eid Al Fitr holiday had reached 2,891,557 riders.

Nasir Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said, “During Eid Al Fitr holiday, the Dubai Metro carried 1,500,899 riders shared between the Red Line (980,278 riders) and the Green Line (520,621 riders).

The number of passengers that used the Dubai Tram were 55,889, while public buses riders were 1,153,555 and the number of marine transport users were 181,214.

“The RTA had charted out a comprehensive plan for managing public transport movement during Eid Al Fitr holiday; which is marked by intense traffic especially in certain hotspots like Dubai Mall-Burj Khalifa Downtown. The plan was developed to ensure the integration of mass transit systems and the traffic systems to ensure a smooth mobility of people from and to those areas.