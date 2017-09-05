RTA lifts about 5.5 million passengers during Eid Al-Adha holiday

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that the total number of passengers lifted by public transport and taxicabs in Dubai during Eid Al-Adha holiday has topped 5,454,714.

“The RTA has lifted 5,454,714 passengers during Eid Al-Adha holiday, where the number of Metro riders reached 1,829,356 passengers; with 1,177,502 passengers carried on the Red Line compared to 651,854 passengers on the Green Line,” said Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Strategic Planning, at the RTA Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector. “Dubai Tram lifted 74,311 passengers, while 1,448,306 passengers were picked up by public buses, 240,954 passengers by marine transport, and 1.861,787 passengers by taxicabs,” he added.

"The RTA has prepared a comprehensive traffic plan to optimize the use of vehicles during Eid Al Adha holiday, which witnesses heavy traffic especially in the area around Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal. We have borne in mind to achieve integration between different public transport means and traffic regulations to facilitate the movement of the public to and from these areas during this occasion,” concluded Al Ali.