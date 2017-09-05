RTA lifts about 5.5 million passengers during Eid Al-Adha holiday

By
  • Staff
Published

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that the total number of passengers lifted by public transport and taxicabs in Dubai during Eid Al-Adha holiday has topped 5,454,714.

 “The RTA has lifted 5,454,714 passengers during Eid Al-Adha holiday, where the number of Metro riders reached 1,829,356 passengers; with 1,177,502 passengers carried on the Red Line compared to 651,854 passengers on the Green Line,” said Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Strategic Planning, at the RTA Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector. “Dubai Tram lifted 74,311 passengers, while 1,448,306 passengers were picked up by public buses, 240,954 passengers by marine transport, and 1.861,787 passengers by taxicabs,” he added.

"The RTA has prepared a comprehensive traffic plan to optimize the use of vehicles during Eid Al Adha holiday, which witnesses heavy traffic especially in the area around Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal. We have borne in mind to achieve integration between different public transport means and traffic regulations to facilitate the movement of the public to and from these areas during this occasion,” concluded Al Ali.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon