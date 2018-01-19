RTA opens new bridge today at Airport-Casablanca streets intersection

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will open on Friday the new bridge at the intersection of Airport-Casablanca streets, nearby the Cargo Village building.

A one-lane bridge has been added to serve the traffic from Airport Street in the direction of Casablanca Street, thus eliminating the waiting time at the traffic signal.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "Upgrading the intersection of the Airport-Casablanca streets includes the construction of an additional single-lane bridge for serving the traffic from Airport Street heading towards Casablanca Street.

The project includes constructing an alternative route for motorists coming from Al Garhoud, enabling them direct access to Terminal (1) and Terminal (3) of Dubai International Airport. It also involves increasing the number of lanes of Casablanca Street in the direction of Al Garhoud from three to four lanes. The project would significantly reduce the total waiting time at the intersection of Casablanca Street.

It would also ease the current congestion resulting from the overlapping traffic between vehicles heading to Casablanca intersection and those coming from Terminal (1) and heading leftward to Casablanca Street.

"The Improvement of the Airport Street Project is part of RTA plan to accommodate the projected growth in the number of passengers using Dubai International Airport which is expected to shoot to 92 million passengers by 2020. Upon completion, the project would increase the capacity of the Airport Street by an additional 5000 vehicles per hour, enhance the traffic safety level, and ease the traffic flow. On 5th January, 2018, the RTA had opened the two bridges at the intersection of Al Rashidiya-Airport streets, which has massively reduced the waiting time at the junction," noted Al Tayer.

"Upgrading the Airport Street project encompasses improving the intersection of Airport–Nad Al Hamar streets through the construction of an additional two-lane bridge to serve the traffic from Nad Al Hamar Street heading towards Airport Street. The project will ease the current snarls resulting from the overlapping traffic at Nad Al Hamar Intersection between the first circular slope heading to the left from Nad Al Hamar Street to the Airport Street. It will also ease the traffic movement on the second circular slope heading left from the Airport Street to Nad Al Hamar Street The vehicular traffic on the first circular slope will be restricted to U-turns in the direction of Nad Al Hamar Street.

"The project also includes improving the intersection of Marrakech-Airport Streets through constructing a flyover of three lanes in each direction on the Airport St. along with a ramp stretching from the bridge directly to Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport, thus bypassing waiting at the traffic signal. It also includes constructing a tunnel of two lanes in each direction to serve the leftward-bound traffic from the Airport Street in the direction of Marrakech Street," explained Al Tayer.

RTA called on motorists to be attentive, observe the traffic signals and cautionary notices at the approaches of the new bridge at the intersection of Casablanca St. (nearby the Cargo Village building), and comply with the speed limits for their safety and the safety of others.