RTA organizes traffic for Dubai Tour 2018

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed its plan for organizing the 6th Dubai Tour 2018 which comprises five stages over five consecutive days from Feb 6th to Feb 10th. Action starts at 11.10 am and continues to 03.30 pm. The entire race spans 870 km starting from Dubai to all Emirates of the UAE.

Eng. Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency cum Head of Traffic Movement Management and Operational Plans Handling during Official & Annual Events Team, said, “The role of the RTA is to ensure the success of this mega event. For this purpose, we are coordinating with a host of public and private entities including Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, and UAE Cycling Federation to ensure the safety of participants and road users through onsite operational teams. Necessary coordination to manage the traffic has been made with organizers, and the Tour will not take more than 10 minutes in each sector of the roads through which competitors pass, following which the traffic will be back to normal as per planned stages and timing,”

Stage 1 on Tuesday, Feb 6th spans 167 km. It starts from Skydive Dubai at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and ends at Palm Jumeirah. It passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, internal streets of Motor City, Al Qudra Road, Emirates Road (Sheikh Hamdan Complex and the Global Village), Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, JAFZA Street, internal streets of Jebel Ali Port in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, Qarn Al Sabkha Street, Al Worood Street, First Al Khail Road, Al Khamila Street, First Al Khail Road, Hessa Street, service road of Sheikh Zayed Road, and terminate at Palm Jumeirah. At this Stage, road users are requested to use alternative roads (Abdullah Omran bin Taryam Street, Al Thaniya Street, Hessa Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Yalayes Road, Emirates Road, Al Manara Street and First Al Khail Road).

Stage 2 on Wednesday, Feb 7th spans 190 km. It starts from Skydive Dubai at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, internal roads of Dubai Design District, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Road, Emirates Road and through to Sharjah and then Ras Al Khaimah. At this Stage, road users are requested to use alternative roads (Abdullah Omran bin Taryam Street, Hessa Street, Al Thaniya Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Manama Street, and First Al Khail Road).

Stage 3 on Thursday, Feb 8th spans 190 km. It starts from Skydive Dubai at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, Ras Al Khor Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Academic City Street, Al Aweer Road and Hatta-Oman Road and through to Sharjah and then Al Fujairah. At this Stage, road users are requested to use alternative roads (Abdullah Omran bin Taryam Street, Hessa Street, Al Thanya Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and First Al Khail Road).

Stage 4 on Friday, Feb 9th spans 172 km. It starts from Skydive Dubai at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Road and Hatta-Oman Road and through to Sharjah, Al Fujairah and then Hatta. At this Stage, road users are requested to use alternative roads (Abdullah Omran bin Taryam Street, Hessa Street, Al Thaniya Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Ras Al Manama Street, and Al Khail Road).

Stage 5 on Saturday, Feb 10th spans 132 km. It starts from Skydive Dubai at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street and passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Asayel Street, Al Waha Street, First Al Khail Road, Meydan Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street, Nad Al Hamar Street, Tripoli Street via Mushrif Park, Al Khawaneej Street, Academic City Street, Tunis Street, Al Nahda Street, Damascus Street, Baghdad Street, Cairo Street, Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Khaleej Street, Baniyas Street, Al Maktoum Bridge, Tariq bin Ziyad Street, Khalid bin Al Waleed Street, Al Seef Street, Street 3, Al Fahidi Street, Ali bin Abi Taleb Street, Al Ghubaiba Street, Al Falah Street, Al Khaleej Street, Al Mina Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, internal streets of Mina Rashid, Jumeirah Street, Al Thanya Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Safa Street and then back to the Finish Point at City Walk. At this Stage, road users are requested to use alternative roads (Abdullah Omran bin Taryam Street, Hessa Street, Al Thaniya Street, Al Saadah Street, Oud Metha Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Al Khail Road, Al Wuhaida Street, Al Garhoud Bridge, Floating Bridge, Sheikh Rashid Street, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Al Mankhool Street, Al Manara Street and Umm Amara Street).

“The RTA is keen to ease the traffic movement on roads and streets through which the race passes during the five stages of the Tour. Dubai Tour is one of the prominent sports events that add to the record of mega-events held by Dubai. Road users are urged to cooperate with the concerned entities to ensure the success of this global event. They are particularly required to follow guidance and directional signs organizing the traffic movement at the said locations in Dubai during the five days of the Tour. Such compliance will contribute to achieving RTA's vision of providing Safe and Smooth Transport for All,” added Maitha in a concluding remark.