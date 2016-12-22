RTA rolls out special promotions, services aboard marine transit modes to mark New Year’s celebrations

The Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is gearing up for the launch of special offers and a host of excellent marine transit services aboard the Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and Abra on the New Year’s eve (Saturday, Dec. 31. 2016).

The step is part of RTA’s keenness to partner with community members of various nationalities as well as visitors and tourists descending on Dubai from all corners of the globe in celebration of this annual extravaganza.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport, said: “This service is offered in the context of RTA’s ongoing engagement with customers.

RTA is stepping up efforts to offer a new marine transit experience availing riders a superb opportunity to live the thrilling moments of festivities at Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Atlantis and Dubai Water Canal, through sea cruises aboard marine transit modes. The experience is bound to leave fond memories for residents, visitors and tourists.

“Individuals interested in availing this service can communicate via RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or mobile phone number 056-2190276 to learn more about the Water Bus & Dubai Ferry journeys. For more details about Abra journeys, kindly contact the mobile phone number 050-2699952,” noted Al Ali.

Dubai Ferry journeys start at 09:00 pm and continue up to 01:30 am (past midnight) while the Water Bus and Abra journeys start at 10:30 pm and continue up to 01:00 (past midnight).

The Water Bus starts service from the Terrace and Promenade Station (Dubai Marina) and heads towards the assembly point next to the Palm Jumeirah Bridge. The fare is Dh125 per person, while babies under 2 years can travel for free.

Dubai Ferry starts journeys from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek), the Dubai Water Canal Station (Dubai Water Canal), to the assembly point near the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Dubai Ferry fare is Dh300 for the Silver Class, Dh450 for the Gold Class, with 50% discount for children aged between 2 and 10 years, and free for infants aged less than two years.

Abra journeys start from Dubai Festival City Station, Jaddaf Marine Transport Station heading to Dubai Creek, at a fare of Dh125 per person, and free of charge for infants less than 2 years.

“The RTA would wish to avail this opportunity to share the joyful moments with celebrators of the jubilant festivities marking the New Year. Dubai would be turned out for the first time in a festive gear free from inland traffic congestions & crowds in places like the iconic Burj Khalifa; the tallest building in the planet and Dubai Water Canal. The service reflects RTA’s excellent marine transit services for the day, and its attention to raising the satisfaction of customers and riders of these modes,” elaborated Al Ali.

“The Dubai Ferry, Water Bus, and the Water Taxi have special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors and tourists, thanks to the picturesque beaches of the city, which also boasts of an array of fabulous tourist icons such as the World Islands, Nakheel islands among other tourist destinations and deluxe hotels. The launch of this quality service will add a further momentum to the marine transit modes during the event,” concluded the CEO of Public Transport Agency.