RTA to implement new rules for driving license from July 1

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will start on July 1, 2017 the implementation of the new Executive Regulation of the Federal Driving and Traffic Law as revised by the Ministerial Resolution No. (177) for 2017 (Article 84 governing the issuance and renewal of driver licenses).

RTA’s commitment to implement the Resolution is in line with its efforts to serve the public interest in this field.

Detailing the news, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA Licensing Agency, said, “Article (84) of the Ministerial Resolution (177), which will be implemented as of July 1 this year, sets several stipulations for issuing and renewing driver licenses. It sets the initial validity of Driver Licenses issued or replaced, as 2 years for citizens, GCC nationals and other nationalities aged 21 years and above. It sets the validity of renewal of driver licenses as 10 years for citizens and GCC nationals aged 21 years and above, and five years in respect of other nationalities of the same age group.

“For those aged less than 21 years, be it citizens, GCC nationals or other nationalities, the initial validity of the driver license issued, replaced or renewed shall be one year as currently applied,” he explained.

“RTA is always keen to comply with the Federal and Ministerial Laws governing the issuance, renewal or age limits related to driver licenses out of its keenness to serve the public interest and realise its vision of providing Safe and Smooth Transport for All,” added Bahrozyan.