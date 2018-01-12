RTA to open bridge linking Al Khail, Financial Centre Roads today

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, today will open the bridge stretching from Al Khail Road to the Financial Centre Street undertaken by RTA in coordination with Emaar Properties. The contractor has completed all finishing works in preparation for opening the bridge to traffic.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "The project encompasses the construction of a two-lane one-way bridge extending 1,270 metres at a width of 11 to 15 metres, built on single columns crossing over the Dubai Water Canal. The project works include lighting and infrastructure works such as the shifting of impacted utility services like water, electricity, irrigation and sewage, and telecommunication lines."

The project, which starts from the intersection of Ras Al Khor-Al Khail Roads, facilitates and distributes the traffic movement. The existing road will be widened by the addition of two lanes extending 480 metres to enable direct flow of traffic from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Al Khail Road via the upper deck of the Financial Centre Street. Works include providing an entry point for the parking terminal of the extension of Dubai Mall.

The project will ease the flow of traffic along the Financial Centre Street and surface intersections, thus easing the pressure on the intersections of Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. It will also raise the capacity of the road to 4,500 vehicles per hour during peak hours, serve several development projects and ease the pressure on the existing roads network.