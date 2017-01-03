RTA unveils new colour scheme for metro feeder buses

RTA’s Public Transport Agency has unveiled a new colour scheme for the Dubai Metro Feeder Buses emulating the shape of the metro carriages.

The step aims to ease the mobility of commuters, and enhance the integration of public transit means in general and public buses & metro in particular.

“The RTA has so far repainted 70 buses, and by the end of the first quarter of 2017, all the 186 metro feeder buses will bear the new colour scheme,” he noted,” explained Abdullah Rashid Al Mazami, Director of Maintenance and Services, Public Transport Agency, RTA “All metro feeder buses will have a new colour scheme replicating the shape of the metro carriages,” The step is aimed to make customers happier through adding colour and visual markings that help commuters readily identify metro feeder buses. This design has been widely applauded by public transport users, tourists and visitors descending on Dubai from all countries,” confirmed Al Mazmi.

“The purpose of launching this colour theme underlines RTA’s keenness to bring happiness to all community segments, be it citizens, residents, tourists or visitors. The colour marking and optical theming of mass transit modes help improve communication and overcoming language barriers,” he said.

“RTA is keen on continuously improving public buses and enhancing their integration with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram and water transport means like the water bus and the water taxi. The ultimate objective of these endeavours is to make this modern transit means the optimal mobility option in the Emirate of Dubai,” he added.