RTA urges motorists to observe safe driving during changing weather conditions

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stressed the importance of educating motorists about preparations for safe driving during foggy and rainy conditions.

The call was part of RTA’s seasonal campaign launched during the final quarter of the year to raise drivers’ awareness of proper and safe practices of safe driving under such changing climatic conditions.

Engineer Metha bin Udai, CEO of RTA Traffic and Roads Agency called on motorists to exercise every caution during the days and weeks ahead, which have the potentials of thick fog blankets, and possibly rainfall; which is always associated with escalating traffic accidents due to wet roads.

During the campaign, which started early October and continues till the end of this year, the RTA inspectors distributed educative leaflets to drivers in several parts of Dubai in collaboration with Al Ahli Driving Institute.

The campaign focused on parking lots of Land Department, Dubai Courts, Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Media City, RTA Customers Service Centers and truck drivers at JAFZA.

“The campaign focused on a number of educational points that assist drivers avoid road crashes triggered by changing weather conditions. The campaigns used digital and smart channels in transmitting awareness messages such as social media network, screens in customer service center, bridges and roads as well as awareness flashes on websites and media outlets. Messages were transmitted in Arabic and English to reach to the largest possible number of drivers and community members,” she explained.

It is quite important for a driver to leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be prepared for any sudden incident.

The driver must also avoid driving distractors such as the mobile phone, ensure that the windshield and windows are clean, drive at reasonable speed or less than the speed limit, and avoid switching on the four-light hazard unless in emergency cases.



“The awareness messages, which the RTA is seeking to deliver, focus on alerting motorists of the requisites of driving under rainy conditions and the importance of concentrated, cautious and attentive driving since speeding on wet roads causes surprises that the driver cannot avoid on time due to the poor control of the vehicle. Wet and damp roads cause the slipping of vehicle when the brake is suddenly applied,” added Metha.

She called upon drivers to continually check their vehicles and maintain them properly especially headlights, wipers, tires and brakes as they contribute to boosting driver’s visibility and control of the vehicle during rainy spells.

She also called on motorists to reduce speed, maintain sufficient distance between vehicles, and anticipate the stoppage of traffic at any moment.

Tips



1.Leave an extra safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and be prepared for any incidents.

2.Be vigilant and avoid onboard distracters such as the mobile phone.

3.Ensure your vehicle's windows & mirrors are clean; and use wipers and headlights to improve visibility.

4.In case a thick fog makes it impossible to continue driving, stop and park your vehicle off the road.

5.Always keep an eye on the speedometer, as you may be driving faster than you would think, if so, reduce speed gradually.

6.Use fog lights besides the normal lights of the vehicles

Don’ts:

1.Do not use full beam since the glow reflects in misty conditions, causing lack of visibility for you and motorists coming from the opposite direction.

2.Do not stop your vehicle on or near the driving lane to avoid causing serial accidents with vehicles coming from behind.

3.Avoid sudden burst of speed even if it looks that the fog blanket is dissipating, as it may resurface suddenly.

4.Don’t attempt to accelerate to overtake a slow vehicle in front, or drive away from a vehicle behind, because wet roads may cause the vehicle to skid and degrade the efficiency of the brakes.