Saeed bin Tahnoun mourns death of Sheikha Hessa

H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has mourned the death of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan, the mother of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on 28th January.

In a statement, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoun expressed his sincere condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, while praying to Allah Almighty to grant her mercy, and to grant the Al Nahyan family patience.