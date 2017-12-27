Sea Dubai to launch New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018

Sea Dubai, the foremost initiative for enhancing Dubai's competitiveness as a leading destination for marine leisure tourism, has announced its plan to launch the "New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018" from 29th to 31st December, 2017, with the support of 12 public and private entities, and the participation of more than 1,000 yachts.

The event embodies the initiative’s key objective of sustaining the framework of co-ordination between maritime sector leaders to promote Dubai’s good standing on the world's marine leisure map.

The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, Dubai Police, the organiser "Water Adventure Dubai," and the sponsor "Floating Seahorse," a project by Kleindienst Group, are lending support for the success of the event.

The upcoming largest yacht gathering in the UAE in celebration of the New Year will be held in a delightful leisure setting along the shores of Dubai. It will provide an exceptional experience to enjoy the legendary celebrations of Dubai, alongside the world's largest fireworks and light displays.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, "The New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering will further enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the world’s maritime tourism map. We now have more diversified tourism product offerings, and with bold initiatives like Sea Dubai we can expect more success and growth in 2018 and beyond. This will also be a new and different way to celebrate the New Year."

Ali Al Daboos, Executive Director of Operations, DMCA, said, "New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018 is an important addition to ongoing initiatives for enhancing Dubai's position as a world-class destination for New Year’s Day celebrations. This is an excellent initiative aimed at delivering a unique three-day experience spanning the Burj Al Arab up to the Palm Jumeirah. It is in line with relentless efforts to accelerate the growth of the marine leisure sector as a key pillar for consolidating the leadership of the local maritime community as one of the most competitive and attractive in the world.