SEDD concludes Self-defense training program for 38 Commercial Officers

Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” concluded self defense training program which was held in cooperation with the Federal Police School in Sharjah at which 38 commercial officers participated from the Department.

The program was organized in order to meet SEDD’s strategies that aim to develop the skills of its employees and abilities as well as to provide them with the necessary expertise and knowledge. Such things will help them to carry out their tasks and duties in an efficient way and will also enhance their physical fitness by providing them with the most important skills.

The Department is keen on developing and empowering human resources and enhancing the internal environment that stimulates innovation and excellence, which contributes to improving overall performance and achieving the desired strategic objectives. These objectives are aimed to improve the efficiency of human, financial and technical resources, and to adopt best practices in procedures, quality systems and institutional excellence.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Supporting Services Department at SEDD, emphasized that these programs comes within the Department’s strategy to provide its employees with physical skills based on their deep belief in the importance of sport and their positive impact on the psychological, health and physical aspects. Also, these courses and programs help them to carry out their field duties in preserving the rights of citizens and residents of Sharjah.