SEDD, Human Resources organize “Shop with Waffer” Workshop

Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” organized “Shop with Waffer” which was held in cooperation with Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources. The workshop was held in order inform employees with the offers and services that are provided for the ones participated in “Waffer” program. The program continues its achievements through the implementation of its strategic plan to provide unique services to employees of the Government of Sharjah. Such a thing will contribute to the joy and encouragement to raise the efficiency of their productivity and provide an encouraging work environment.

This workshop, which was organized in the main headquarter of SEDD, emphasized its keenness to provide the best services to its employees in various fields. Also it is reflected positively in raising the efficiency of the job and encouraging the workforce to continue to the provision of the working place.

Also, the workshop included the platforms of the participating parties, which presented special offers for the event and gifts for employees. Also, the workshop reviewed the services and offers provided by the holders of “Waffer” Sharjah Government cards and their families. It should be noted that many private entities and companies participated in such workshop.

Commenting on such workshop, HE Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department seeks to expand the knowledge of its employees with the benefits of the “Waffer” program organized by the Directorate of Human Resources. HE added that the workshop aimed at introducing the program's offerings and discounts of the participating companies at the Department’s main Headquarter. Also, he carried on the SEDD pays great attention to enhance communication and cooperation with the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah and various government agencies, in addition to the definition of employees in all areas.

Furthermore, HE expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the participants in the "Shop with Waffer" workshop, stressing that the participants in the program proved to be the key partner in its success, as it is an active element in the system of social and economic development. Also, HE paid a visit to all the participated platforms and booths.

Moreover, the participated parties included number of private entities participating in the “Waffer” program such as Emirates Airline, Al Tayer Motors “Ford”, Skyline University College, Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre “BMW”, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency “SATA”, Pizzaro Restaurant, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall Of The Emirates, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Copthorne Hotel Sharjah, Arabian Automobiles, Concorde Hotel Fujairah, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Bab al-Qasr Abu Dhabi, Medcare Hospital, Medicina Group, Dnata Travel, Hilton Al Ain, Emirates Refreshments “Jeema”, and Central Motors & Equip.