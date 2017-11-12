SEDD organizes self-defense program

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) organized a self-defense training program in cooperation with Sharjah Police Headquarters at which 64 Commercial Officers from the Department participated.

This program was organized as part of SEDD’s efforts to develop the skills of the employees and t provide them with the necessary specialized expertise and knowledge that will enable them to carry out the tasks and duties, thus to raise their skills and enhance their physical fitness.

It should be noted that the Department is keen on developing and empowering human resources and enhancing the internal environment that stimulates creativity and excellence, which contributes to improving overall performance and achieving the desired strategic objectives. Also, it aims at improving the efficiency of human, financial and technical resources, as well as adopting best practices in procedures, quality systems and institutional excellence.

The "Self-Defense" program was held at the Sharjah Police School for four weeks. The trainees went through an intensive training program that included practical and field exercises of various kinds, as well as physical fitness, rules of arrest, inspection and self-defense skills. Also, the trainees received a study program with adequate theoretical information related to legal subjects and the skills of dealing with the public.

HE Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that these training programs are part of the Department’s strategy to provide its employees with physical skills based on their deep belief in the importance of sport and its positive impact on the psychological, health and physical aspects. He added that such programs help the individuals to preserve their rights too.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi added that such programs help in develop human cadres that SEDD relies on to raise the level of employee competency, whereas training and development are considered concepts of integrated work and a strategic choice in the human resource system that the Department seeks to attain. SEDD adopts such concepts due to its belief that training leads to the transfer of technical knowledge in an innovative ways which enable employees from defending themselves and provide them with a combination of knowledge, ability, skill, physical and psychological readiness.