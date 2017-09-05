Sharjah launches "Quenching a Bird’s Thirst" initiative

The Districts and Villages Affairs Department in Sharjah has launched the "Quenching a Bird’s Thirst" initiative, as part of the Year of Giving and its efforts to protect local birds from dying due to hunger and thirst, to reduce the number of deaths of birds, especially during summer, by distributing water and food containers to various sites in Sharjah.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department, noted that the initiative is in its second edition after the first in 2015, while adding that they decided to launch this initiative again, by installing platforms for the birds to drink from, to coincide with the announcement of the wise leadership that 2017 will be the Year of Giving in the UAE.

He stressed that the Department strives, through this initiative, to improve communication with local people through various activities and events, and many local people, through the district councils of Mughaidir, Wasit, Muwaileh, Al Khalidiya and Al Rahmaniya, participated in spreading and distributing the water and food containers around homes, parks and other public spaces.