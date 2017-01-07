Sharjah Police settle financial disputes worth Dh345.8m

The Sharjah Police settled Dh345.8 million worth of financial disputes in 2016 through a reconciliation initiative for customer service, without having to refer cases to courts.

Lt. Colonel Yousuf Harmoul, Acting Director of Comprehensive Police Stations Department, said the resolution of financial disputes in an amicable manner contributes to social stability.

''The initiative was in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior that calls for enhancing customers’ confidence in public services,'' he added.

He explained that the initiative allowed people involved in financial disputes, including cases of bounced cheques, to settle the issue out of court.

''Those who issued such cheques were permitted to pay the amount at the police stations before referring a case to the court,'' he added.