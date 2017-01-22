Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Federation of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received the Chairman and members of the Federation of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry, at the Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the members of the delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, exchanging cordial talks and issues of common interest pertaining to the commercial and development issues and highlighting the outstanding role played by the chambers of commerce and industry in developing of economic, investment and social sectors.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah also highlighted the important role of educational institutions and cultural development initiatives as an anchor for development and progress in all areas.

During a tour at the Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre, the delegation was briefed on the centre's historical treasures, documents and scientific articles documenting the achievements of Arabs and Muslims.

The delegation of the Federation of GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry commended the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the commercial sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, which contributed to its development dramatically and provide motivating economic environment.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.