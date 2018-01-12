Sharjah to host exhibition for visual disability technologies

Expo Centre Sharjah will host the third edition of Sight ME, the region’s only exhibition for visual disability technologies, from 13th to 15th February 2018.

The exhibition is organised by the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired, and is the first of its kind event for the blind and visually impaired in the region.

"This is very significant event for the entire region, and Expo Centre Sharjah is proud to host the third edition of the show, especially since it supports the UAE leadership’s initiatives to help people who are blind and visually impaired. The event will go a long way in introducing latest innovations, technologies and products to the entire region and help alleviate the pains of tens of thousands of people," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

"The event also presents a good opportunity to exchange views and experiences, which will reflect positively on the society in general," said Adel Al Zamar, Chairman of the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired.