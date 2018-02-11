Sheikha Fatima Campaign for treatment of women and children launches in villages of Sudan

The Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign "Provide Medical Treatment," for the treatment of women and children, has been launched in Sudanese villages under the theme, "All of us are our Mother Fatima."

The initiative, part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, will be implemented under the supervision of young Emirati and Sudanese doctors to provide the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services for women and children.

The campaign aims to ease the suffering of women and children under a voluntary framework and human umbrella, regardless of colour, race or religion and in implementation of the "Year of Zayed" initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

It also comes as part of the humanitarian initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The campaign is being held in Sudan under the patronage of Widad Babiker, wife of the Sudanese President, in partnership with the Zayed Giving Initiative, GWU and Sanad Charitable Organisation.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the campaign, the first of its kind in the world, comes as a continuation of the initiatives of Sheikha Fatima to empower women and children in the Arab world and provide medical treatment to poor mothers and children all over the world.

She added that "Mother of the Nation" Sheikha Fatima is committed to adopting innovative initiatives that build the capacities of Emirati women, especially in the field of volunteering and charity.

She added that the campaign will focus on providing practical and realistic field solutions to health problems that will contribute effectively and directly to alleviating the suffering of women and children by attracting the best volunteer medical professionals.

