Six million beneficiaries from Zayed Giving medical caravans

A total of 900,000 children and elderly people across Egyptian villages have been offered free medical treatment through more than 55 medical caravans as part of the Zayed Giving Initiative, bringing to over six million the number of children and old people who have benefited from the scheme across the world.

The mobile hospitals, which are fully equipped with advanced medical equipment and supervised by a joint UAE-Egyptian medical volunteer team, follow the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on declaring 2017 as the #Year of Giving.

The initiative, which reflects the privileged relations between the UAE and Egypt and comes in continuation of the leading role played by the country in humanitarian aid, is conducted in collaboration with the Dar Al Ber Association, Saudi-German Hospital, the Sharjah Charity House, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the Emirates Volunteer Centre.

The Zayed Giving Initiative is a unique model for humanitarian work at local and international levels. Since its inception in 2003, the initiative has made valuable contributions to various areas of community services and volunteering including health, education, environment and culture. The initiative works in line with the guiding principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE, and pursued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.