Due to extreme weather conditions such as strong winds and a huge chance of rain.

The 4th stage of the Dubai Tour has been cancelled according to the Higher organizing committee of the tour, International Cycling Federation and UAE Cycling Federation feared for the safety of the cyclists and canceled stage 4 of the tour announced to be held today, Friday, February 3, in Hatta.

Stage 5 of Dubai Tour will be held as planned tomorrow, Saturday, February 4.