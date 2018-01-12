SZHP and UoS cooperate in monitoring future housing needs

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, SZHP, and the University of Sharjah, UoS, have signed a cooperation agreement to conduct research studies, which aim to monitor the UAE’s future housing needs up till 2040.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdul Latif Lootah, Executive Director of Support Services at SZHP, and Dr. Muammar Al Batayeb, Assistant Director of the UoS for Research and Graduate Studies.

According to the agreement, the university will conduct studies in three areas related the country’s future housing needs, by collecting available information and data, such as population data, the number of families, annual family structure data and the number of available housing units, which will be collected from municipalities, national housing programmes and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The second area will include a survey that will sample 2,000 families throughout the country, divided between rural and urban regions, to study their current condition and housing situation.

The university’s four-month studies will support the housing sector and improve the understanding of the country’s housing needs, as well as the academic exchange and cooperation between universities and science and research centres, which represent progress in developing the housing sector in the country and the region.