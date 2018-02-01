Temperatures to remain low in February: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a statement predicting that overall temperatures during February will remain low across the country.

The NCM said that noted that a slight rise in temperature may occur in the second half of the month in some areas, compared to those recorded in January.

It also said that the country will be affected by a trough of low pressure coming from the West leading to unstable weather conditions, with active southerly winds causing rising dust and sand, and with towering clouds associated with thunder, rain and lightning at times.

The average maximum temperature in February is expected to range from 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature is between 12.4 and 16.1 degrees.

The highest February temperature on record in the UAE was in 2009, when a temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the UAE's far west border region. The lowest recorded February temperature was in 2017, when Minus 5.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jebel Jais in Ras al-Khaimah.

The relative humidity is expected to increase during the month at night and in the early morning. The average maximum relative humidity will range from 78-88 percent and the average minimum relative humidity between 29 and 40 percent.