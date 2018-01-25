Thani Al Zeyoudi presents UAE efforts to reduce climate change effects at Davos

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as part of the UAE’s official delegation of 12 ministers and several government officials and businesspeople.

Al Zeyoudi participated in a session, titled, 'After the Paris Agreement for Climate Change', which discussed ways of realising the goals of the agreement to combat climate change, including reducing the 1.5-degree global temperature increase above pre-industrial revolution levels, the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and assessing developments following the pledges of countries to implement relevant national policies.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s key role in international environmental action, the protection of the environment and natural resources, and promoting renewable energy solutions, by establishing partnerships with international organisations and institutions and implementing renewable energy projects in many countries. He also highlighted the country’s role in encouraging investment in renewable energy projects through initiatives by Emirati authorities and investment funds, as well as in reducing the cost of energy production using photovoltaic panels, to levels that are the lowest internationally in certain projects, such as the Abu Dhabi Solar Energy Complex, which received an offer of 2.42 cents per kilowatt-hour, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, costing 7.3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Minister stated that the forum is a global gathering of international officials and experts, who aim to discuss the challenges of climate change and present successful experiences while adding that it is also a global platform for highlighting the UAE’s leading environmental role and its efforts to ensure a balanced biological diversity, the sustainability of natural resources, and the reliance on renewable energy solutions to reduce the negative effects of climate change. The UAE fully supports potential innovations that can achieve overall sustainability, making it a leading incubator of creativity and innovation, he further added.

Al Zeyoudi also attended other sessions and meetings, including the opening of a public session attended by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and another session on the wider effects of pollution, which addressed its negative global effects, including high mortality rates, the closure of schools and the slowdown of businesses. He also attended a series of sessions, titled, 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Advanced Technologies: The Environment and Land and the Response to Extreme Environmental Risks'.