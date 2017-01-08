Thousands of Emiratis join national service in 7th intake

Thousands of male Emirati workers and university graduates today enlisted for national service, reporting for duty at four training camps across the UAE, as part of a seventh batch of recruits.

Members of this intake will undergo military and physical training programmes, designed in line with the highest global standards reflecting the Armed Forces GHQ's keen interest in ensuring it meets its strategic goals.

The fact that parents were enthusiastic, and proud of their sons who joined national service, reflects their strong belief in their support of the exemplary development and prosperity taking place in the country, said Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority.

Involvement of the recruits in this programme is a step designed to assure their combat capabilities, as part of the strategy and goals to meet world-class standards, he noted.

All recruits, he said, are a source of pride because they answered the call of duty, showing their loyalty to their country and leadership.

On this occasion, Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoun congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.