UAE a hub for equestrian endurance sports, says VP

The UAE has become a hub for equestrian endurance sports, and a factory producing champions who display the high stature of the UAE at global competitions, said Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

This year, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival attracted riders from across the world, and provided a great opportunity to exchange experiences between Emirati riders and world champions, he said in remarks made at the closing of the 10th Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Cup, the highlight of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival.

The event - the largest of its kind in the world- was held at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the 160-km race, and praised the organisers for their efforts to produce an event that fits the stature of the UAE and Emirati champions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, himself a globally renowned equestrian champion, honoured the Emirati winners of the race.

Humaid Matar Al Mazrouie from M7 Stables won this year's title, finishing the race in 6:43:27.

Runner-up Mansour Saeed Al Faresi from MRM Stables finished second, with a time of 6:43:28, followed in third place by Salim Hamad Al Ketbi, from M7 Stables.

Some 750 riders from 40 countries participated in the three races during the endurance festival.

Notable figures who attended the event included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and head of the Bahrain Endurance Team.