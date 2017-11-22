UAE and Grenada strengthen ties through entry-visa exemption

The UAE and Grenada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to exempt Emirati and Grenadian nationals carrying ordinary passports from obtaining pre-entry visas.

The MoU was signed by Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE and Keshia A. McGuire of Grenada.

Nusseibeh said that the MoU would reinforce cooperation between the UAE and Grenada.

During the meeting of the ambassadors, both sides discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, including the impact of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The Grenadian Ambassador expressed her country's keenness to enhance bilateral relations with the UAE. She said that the government of Grenada attaches particular importance to the UAE-Grenada relationship given the distinguished position of the UAE in international arenas.

The MoU shall enter into force 30 days after the date of its formal signature.