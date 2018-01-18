UAE Armed Forces destroy command and communication centre for Houthi militia

The UAE Armed Forces, taking part in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, have destroyed a command and communication centre for the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Hais district in Yemen.

The strategically located centre served as a store for weapons and ammunitions and its destruction will severely impact communication among the Houthi militia fighters who are stationed in different parts of the district.

The operation provided a fire support by the coalition forces to the advancing Yemeni legitimacy forces in Hais.

The UAE fighter jets also conducted a precise airstrike that hit a vehicle for the Houthi militia which was loaded with ammunitions and weapons.