UAE consumers spent US$2.1bn on beauty and personal care in 2016

The business of beauty is surging ahead in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as new research shows there’s increased spending on beauty and personal care products across the region.

According to the latest figures by analysts Euromonitor International (EMI), the retail value of the GCC’s beauty and personal care market was US$9.3 billion in 2016, an increase of 10 per cent over 2015.

Strong growth is expected over the next four years, as consumers look to collectively spend US$13.6 billion on their personal well-being in 2020, defying any notion of a market readjustment.

The figures include bath and shower products, colour cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, men’s grooming, skin care, and sun care, while regional growth is driven by a young and affluent population that has high awareness of fashion and beauty, boosted by media exposure.

That is evident in the UAE, where consumers spent US$2.1 billion on beauty and personal care in 2016 according to EMI, with this set to rise to US$2.7 billion by 2020.

The top five categories are fragrances (US$642 million), colour cosmetics (US$400 million), skin care and men’s grooming (both US$300 million), and hair care (US$283 million).

The vibrant market sets the tone and lays the foundation for the return this year of Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing.

Taking place from 14-16 May 2017 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the 22nd edition of the three-day event is expected to feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said while the UAE and GCC is a key focal point, international interest from both visitors and exhibitors alike has put Beautyworld Middle East firmly at the centre of the global beauty and wellbeing industry.

“Beautyworld Middle East’s internationality is integral to the overall success of the show, which is why we’re seeing participating exhibitors and visitors from every corner of the world,” said Pauwels.

“While half of the 37,000-plus beauty professionals and trade buyers are from the GCC, more and more are coming from Iran, Africa, Europe, and as far away as Australia, and North and South America.

“Almost all spheres of the industry are represented, which makes it a far-reaching platform that caters to all needs, whether that be niche players looking to establish themselves, or large-scale multinationals eager to consolidate their presence,” added Pauwels.

Beautyworld Middle East 2017 comprises the key product groups of Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Cosmetics and Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials, Professional Equipment, Spa and Wellness, Fragrance Compounds and Finished Fragrance.

his year sees the introduction of a Personal Care and Hygiene product group, which will host more than 100 exhibitors, spanning an entire hall.

The annual showpiece will also return with inspirational highlights that draw in thousands of beauty professionals every year, such as the Battle of the Barbers, Hair Education by ghd, Nail It! By OPI, Quintessence – the art of perfume, the Trend Forum, the Business in Beauty Summit, and Centre Stage by Nazih Group - a three-day educational showcase highlighting the latest trends and developments in the beauty industry.

Nazih Hamad, the Managing Director of Nazih Group, said the company has been working tirelessly to bring an event that befits Beautyworld Middle East’s growing stature on the global stage.

“The year 2017 is a year of innovation for Nazih Group, and our team started creating the concept for Centre Stage by Nazih Group in 2017 in the final quarter of last year,” said Hamad, whose company is the exclusive Middle East distributor of major professional haircare brands such as ghd, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Alter Ego, Indola, Macadamia Natural Oil, Revlon, and Olaplex.



“Major partners from all over the globe are playing part in the activities this year, and of course, more professionals on hair, skin, and nail care will impart their expertise in the arena. This includes one of the world’s most famous hair artists, the details of which we’re now finalising.”

Added Hamad: “Being the biggest and main beauty exhibition every year, Beautyworld Middle East event will certainly involve the latest market trends and opportunities in which distributors, end-users and industry partners can get a 100 per cent business advantage.”

Beautyworld Middle East 2017 returns after a spectacular run in 2016, when it featured 1,522 exhibitors from 60 countries, and attracted 37,184 visitors from 135 countries, 25 per cent up on the previous year.

The dedicated platform is ideal for global players to launch their latest products and network with thousands of retailers, distributors, wholesalers, beauty professionals, importers and exporters from throughout the wider region and beyond.

The strong international flavour will be underlined by 21 country pavilions from Argentina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, UK, and the USA.