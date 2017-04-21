UAE- Jordanian Camp for Syrian Refugees wins AGFUND Prize 2016

The UAE-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp for Syrian Refugees has won The Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) International Prize for Pioneering Human Development Projects for the year 2016 in the field Empowerment and social integration of Refugees and internally displaced people.

This was announced by Nasser Al Qahtani, Executive Director of AGFUND at a press conference held in Geneva on Thursday.

The winning projects included: "Enhancing Voluntary Return and Peace-building in Darfur States", which is implemented by Qatar Charity in Sudan, and "Empowerment vulnerable Syrian refugees children in Lebanon" implemented by "Dar Al Amal "in Lebanon.

The Committee also approved "Education" the fourth Sustainable Development Goal as subject for AGFUND International Prize 2017.

