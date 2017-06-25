UAE leadership extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Arab and Muslim leaders

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has dispatched congratulatory cables to Heads of State of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In the cables, H.H. Sheikh Khalifa wished for continued good health and wellbeing for the leaders, further progress and prosperity for their peoples, and further glory for the Arab and Muslim Nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables on the occasion to the Arab and Muslim leaders.