The UAE public holidays for 2017 have been announced by the Abu Dhabi government.

The official reference to determine Islamic occasions, such as the beginning of Ramadan or Haj, is the Hijri Calendar, based on the phases of the moon.

Hence, the exact dates of Islamic events vary from one Gregorian year to another as they depend on the local sightings of the moon.

Federal ministries, public departments and institutions are closed during the public holidays listed below.

The office hours during Ramadan are reduced by two hours daily. The end of Ramadan is marked by the three-day Eid Al Fitr.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has given orders that the 30th of November every year will be observed as 'Martyr's Day' and public holiday in memory of and in tribute to the sacrifices offered by the nation's martyrs and its loyal people.

On December 2nd of each year, streets and buildings across the country are lit up and decorated to celebrate the founding of the union of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE National Day is accompanied by a series of events and programmes lasting several days.

The below dates are indicative dates only and should not be considered as an official announcement; public holidays are announced, by official authorities, once confirmed.

Public Holidays in 2016